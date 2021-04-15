KWSO News for Thu., Apr. 15, 2021

With the FDA & CDC recommending a pause on the administering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. – Warm Springs Community Health is reaching out to anyone who has gotten a dose in the past couple of weeks, as a precaution. Around 190 people have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Warm Springs. 6.85 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been administered in the US. There have been six cases of a rare type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot. All six cases occurred among women ages 18 to 48 years, 6-13 days after receiving the vaccine.

Symptoms to look for include:

severe headache

back pain

severe abdominal pain

nausea and vomiting

new neurological symptoms (weakness in one part of the body, changes in vision)

Petechiae (tiny red spots on the skin- look like pinpoint bruises)

new or easy bruising

shortness of breath

leg swelling

Warm Springs people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who have questions or concerns can call 541-553-5512.

In Jefferson County – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. According to the Jefferson County Public Health Department – it’s likely that family gatherings and Easter celebrations have led to the increase. Next Tuesday the Oregon Health Authority will issue the county risk levels, which come out every two weeks. The increase in cases may mean that Jefferson County will move from the low risk category to moderate risk. Meanwhile – efforts to vaccinate continue. Next Monday (4/19/21) there is a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Madras First Baptist Church for anyone 18 and older. You can register ONLINE or call 541-475-4456.

Later this month there will be a vaccination clinic at the First Baptist Church in Madras for Bright Wood, Keith Manufacturing, and Essential Workers such as migrant and seasonal farm – agricultural workers – Individuals living in a multigenerational household – caregivers – and families. That will be on Saturday April 24th and Online Registration can be done at the Jefferson County Health Department website.

Deschutes County and St. Charles is taking online registratioins for COVID-19 vaccination at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center mass vaccination clinic. If you need help with getting registered online call 541-699-5109.

The Oregon Senate voted in favor of a bill that would give tenants, struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent. Currently, tenants have until July to pay back rent, but under the new proposed bill, tenants would have until Feb. 28, 2022. The bill passed Wednesday with a vote of 25-5 and now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. Senate Bill 282 does not extend the current pandemic-related moratorium on evictions past June 30 and does not forgive back rent.

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance or ERA program for RENTERS ONLY. They have plenty of funding and need local people to apply. The ERA Program provides Financial Assistance to Eligible Households who earn 80% or less of the Area Median Income. To qualify – you must be a Tribal Member residing on/off the Reservation or an Enrolled Tribal Member of any Federally Recognized Tribes residing in Jefferson, Wasco, Hood River, Gilliam, Clackamas, or Marion Counties or any person living within the boundaries of the Reservation regardless of race. This assistance covers: Rent, Utilities, Internet, Communication Devices, Cable/Satellite payments (Arrears dating back to April 1, 2020 and for future use in 3-month increments) to help alleviate the financial hardships endured from loss of income and increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The application deadline is September 15th. You can find a link to the application on KWSO dot ORG in today’s News Post

In Prep sports yesterday Madras High school baseball won over Corbett on the road 17-2. Softball dropped a contest at home against the Corbett Cardinals 7-5. Baseball travels to North Marion today.