KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 8, 2021

Today at the Health & Wellness Center they are doing Johnson and Johnson Vaccines – which is the one dose vaccination. Anyone 18 and older who lives in Warm Springs or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Just call 541-553-2131 for an appointment. Also today – they are doing Pfizer vaccinations for 16 and 17 year olds at Madras High School.

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that will be in the Changing Exhibits Gallery today (April 8th) thru May 29th. The Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9am – 5pm.

Work continues this week on the Highway 26 Warm Springs Safety Corridor project with excavation and earthwork activities taking place. The road will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

There is a job fair at the Madras Aquatic Center tomorrow from 10am – 3pm. They have full and part time positions they need to fill for: Customer Service Specialists, Lifeguards and Program Aides. You can learn more ONLINE or call 541-475-4253.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Loan/Grant – Scholarship Application deadline is July 1st every year. There are requirements that are part of the application process. If you are planning on attending college or vocational school this fall – contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311 or carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

Cascades East Transit offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service. You can call to arrange for a ride to any type of healthcare related need. Call 541-385-8680. This is a door to door service for veterans who live in Jefferson, Crook & Deschutes Counties and on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is still accepting applications for players and coaches for T-Ball and Rookies. Minor baseball practices at 4 at the Lil’ Buck field. Major baseball has practice at the Papoose field. Junior baseball practices at 6. Minor softball practices at 4:30 and the Major/Junior softball team practices at 6. Practice times and locations are subject to change. To learn more you can check the league WEBSITE or call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System continues to be under a boil water notice.

Warm Springs Housing Authority COVID19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) for Renters Only is taking applications. The ERA program provides financial assistance for Rent, Utilities & Other Housing Expenses to eligible households. You can find a LINK to the online application on today’s Calendar on KWSO.org.

This Friday at noon we will have our COMMUNITY TALK show at noon with special guest Alyssa Macy. Tune in to be part of the conversation!

