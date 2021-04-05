KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 5, 2021

KWSO wants to thank you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Warm Springs or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Just call 541-553-2131 for an appointment.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call for an appointment.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes enterprise updates with: Power & Water; Museum at Warm Springs; Indian Head Casino & the Plateau Travel Plaza; Ventures; Composite Products; Housing; Telecom; the Timber LLC; and Credit. Also on the agenda is the Community Development Organization non-profit as well as a meet and greet with new 509J Superintendent Jay Mathisen.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System continues to be under a boil water notice.

Work continues this week on the Highway 26 Warm Springs Safety Corridor project with excavation and earthwork activities taking place. The road will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is still accepting applications for players and coaches for T-Ball and Rookies. Minor baseball practices at 4 at the Lil’ Buck field. Major baseball has practice at the Papoose field. Junior baseball practices at 6. Minor softball practices at 4:30 and the Major/Junior softball team practices at 6. Practice times and locations are subject to change. To learn more you can check the league WEBSITE or call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

There is a Virtual Women’s Talking Circle every Tuesday at 7:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the ZOOM LINK on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

If you have any information about the Bray Avenue fire that occurred in the early morning hours of April 2nd – please contact the Warm Springs Tribal Police at 541-553-1171.

The Water Control Board and Branch of Natural Resources are in the process of drafting a new Clean Water Act – Section 401 Water Quality Certification for the continued operation of the Warm Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant. They have a Certification DRAFT ready for public comment and have posted a PUBLIC NOTICE for this water quality certification. You can contact Mike McKay, Warm Springs Hydrologist at 541-553-2020 for more information.

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that will be in the Changing Exhibits Gallery this Thursday (April 8th) thru May 29th.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

Each month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students and teachers focus on a character trait and talk about what it means and how to demonstrate it in everyday life. In April the focus is on “Grit and Perseverance.” Perseverance means showing continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition.

There is a job fair at the Madras Aquatic Center this Friday from 10am – 3pm. They have full and part time positions they need to fill for: Customer Service Specialists, Lifeguards and Program Aides. You can learn more ONLINE or call 541-475-4253.

This Friday at noon we will have our COMMUNITY TALK show at noon with special guest Alyssa Macy. Tune in to be part of the conversation!

