KWSO News for Tue., Apr. 6, 2021

As part of the Senate-passed COVID-19 relief package, Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, established a new program to help rural counties with large tracts of federal lands and Tribes hard hit by the economic downturn. He talked a little bit about funds coming to Jefferson County yesterday in his virtual town hall which he participated in – here at KWSO

Payments will give counties and Tribes a boost to continue providing essential services to their communities, which is especially critical with the current expiration of the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program. Wyden will work with Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, as well as the counties and Tribes to set up the new Wyden program to make payments based on economic conditions in each county and Tribe.

Wyden also responded to a question about continuing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19

All 3 approved COVID-19 Vaccines are available in Warm Springs: The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require 2 doses. Moderna is for 18 and older, Pfizer for 16 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires 1 dose for ages 18 and up. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131. To be eligible for the vaccine in Warm Springs you must: Live in Warm Springs OR Work in Warm Springs OR Be Indian Health Service eligible.

The VA Portland Health Care System is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses. This is dependent on vaccine supply and will continue to give priority to Veterans in the VA care system. Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go ONLINE to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. VA Portland will contact those who sign up to schedule their vaccination as the vaccine becomes available.

Spring is often the time when folks work to clean up vegetation and yard debris around their property and often that debris can be burned. In Warm Springs a burn permit is required for yard debris and you can pick up your permit at the Warm Springs Fire Dispatch office. Homeowners planning to burn yard debris on your property should take steps to make sure it’s a good day to burn. Check weather forecasts. Avoid burning on windy days or when wind is forecast to be erratic or increasing. Never leave a fire unattended. Be certain the fire is completely out prior to leaving. Have a water source and shovel available while burning. Keep debris piles small. Add material gradually as the pile burns down. Ensure burned piles are cold prior to adding new material for future burning. And be sure to call Police Dispatch before you start your burn to give them your permit number and to notify them in case they get reports of smoke.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is excited to announce the return of the Oregon Women Veterans’ Conference, which will be held virtually for the first time on Saturday, May 22nd. Women veterans make up one of the fastest-growing segments of the Oregon veteran community, with an estimated 25,000 women veterans living in the state today, representing nearly one-tenth of overall veteran population. Last year’s scheduled conference had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Women veterans who have served in every era and branch of military service are invited to join in this event. Attendance is free, but ONLINE registration is required.