KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 14, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is not in session today.

Apples are being given away thru Friday 9am – 5pm at the Warm Springs Commodities/Food Bank in the industrial park. You can call if you have any questions, 541-553-3422. Their Food Bank will be open this Saturday and Sunday April 17rd and 18th from noon until 4pm.

The Senior Wellness Program has resumed meal deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Pick up and delivery is between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Ground Turkey with sweet potato skillet and wild rice pilaf.

Warm Springs Nation Little League continues to accept coaching applications for T-ball, Rookies, and for Minor and Major Softball. Each team must have 2-3 coaches per team.

T-Ball – Is still accepting applications players. You can get an application and learn more on their WEBSITE or call Edmund at 541-325-3856

The Water Control Board and Branch of Natural Resources are in the process of drafting a new Clean Water Act – Section 401 Water Quality Certification for the continued operation of the Warm Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant. They have a Certification DRAFT ready for public comment and have posted a PUBLIC NOTICE for this water quality certification. You can contact Mike McKay, Warm Springs Hydrologist at 541-553-2020 for more information. The deadline is tomorrow.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System continues to be under a boil water notice.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesdays thru Saturdays 9am – 5pm.

Every Wednesday this month you can participate in Camelback Club. Park and meet at the Rodeo Groups at 5:30 for a group hike. Allow at least an hour. Bring your best hiking shoes and wear a mask. Check the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page to learn more.

Spring Cardo Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8am meeting in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

The Johnson O’Malley program has applications available now for 2021 Spring Extra Curricular Activities for Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County School District students. We have the downloadable forms on KWSO’s WEBSITE

