KWSO News for Wed., Apr. 14, 2021

35 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered on Monday (4/12/21) this week at a Vaccine Event at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. The Johnsons & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose. Then Yesterday (4/13/21) – the CDC and FDA and the Oregon Health Authority placed a temporary pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while federal officials investigate a possible link to rare, severe blood clots. The Oregon Health Authority has asked the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the single shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The move follows guidance of the federal government regarding the appearance of blood clots in six women across the country. The blood clots have affected women ages 18 to 48. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Johnson & Johnson shots have been a small part of the vaccination campaign in the Pacific Northwest, with 81,255 Oregonians having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, out of almost 1.5 million who are fully or partially vaccinated.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. The purpose of the Tribal Educational Loan/Grant Program (also known as the Tribal Scholarship Program) is to assist Tribal Members to successfully complete one major in a post-secondary education. This includes: undergraduate and masters programs; distance learning or on-line programs; and long or short-term vocational program at an approved or accredited institution of higher learning. To be eligible for funding from the Tribal Scholarship Program you must be a: Warm Springs Tribal Member – a High School Graduate or G.E.D. recipient; and Comply with Tribes’ Drug Free Work Place policy. Additionally students must complete: Student Success Strategies: Summer Bridge: complete all below 100 level classes first; Complete FAFSA and apply for at least five other scholarships; develop a Personal Education Plan with Higher Education; and meet the Tribal Scholarship deadline date of July 1st annually. You can find all the details and the forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or click HERE

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the number of small wildfires has tripled this spring partly because dry conditions across Oregon, and anyone planning to burn debris needs to be prepared. The Statesman Journal reports the agency said Tuesday they’ve already doused 70 fires, almost half of which resulted from escaped backyard debris burn piles. In a normal season, usually 24 fires occur by April 13. In response, the City of Salem issued a ban on all open burning within the city, including recreational fires.

A reminder from Warm Springs Fire Management – that you do need a burn permit for any burning on the reservation. You can get one by stopping in at the Fire Management Dispatch office in the industrial park. When you plan on burning – check the weather and don’t burn on windy days. You also need to call the police department, to notify them that you will be doing burning prior to getting started.

According to today’s Warm Springs Air Quality report – Pollen and Allergy levels will be high with top allergens: Juniper, Birch and Alder. For individuals who suffer from these pollen types – symptoms may be severe today.