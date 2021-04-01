Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/1/21

Posted on by sue.matters
01
Apr

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 16 tests conducted yesterday (Wednesday 3/31/21).

There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 10 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

  • 2070 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
  • 1600 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment call 541-553-2131.

 Warm Springs vaccinations are for anyone 18 and older who either:

  • Live in Warm Springs
  • Works in Warm Springs
  • Is Indian Health Service Eligible

 

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

  • 82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 82 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

 

TESTING

To get a COVID-19 test check in at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center front gate and they will direct you where to go.

  • 9700 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 809 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

 

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

 

 

 

 

sue.matters