KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/1/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 16 tests conducted yesterday (Wednesday 3/31/21).

There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 10 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

2070 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1600 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment call 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs vaccinations are for anyone 18 and older who either:

Live in Warm Springs

Works in Warm Springs

Is Indian Health Service Eligible

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

To get a COVID-19 test check in at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center front gate and they will direct you where to go.

9700 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

809 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION