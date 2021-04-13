KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/13/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 63 tests conducted on Monday (04/12/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.
There was 1 positive case reported by an Outside Facility.
There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 18 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
VACCINATIONS
- 2238 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 1634 2nd (Booster) doses have been given
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131. Eligibility for the vaccine in Warm Springs is individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who are Indian Health Service eligible.
35 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered yesterday (4/12/21) at a Vaccine Event at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church.
Today (4/13/21) – the CDC and FDA and the Oregon Health Authority has placed a temporary pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to an extremely rare blood clot condition that has been diagnosed in 6 cased (out of over 7 million dosed given). The pause is to allow further examination of this rare occurrence.
SYMPTOMS
Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.
HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS
- 82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 82 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
TESTING
If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed or you just want to participate in random testing – you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go
- 10027 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 725 Total Positive Cases resulted
- 89 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- There have been a total of 814 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
PRECAUTIONS
Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
