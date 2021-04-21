KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/21/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 36 tests conducted on Tuesday (04/20/21).

There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 19 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

2268 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1830 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131.

Eligibility for the vaccine in Warm Springs is for individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who are Indian Health Service eligible.

Jefferson County Public Health has expanded their Saturday (4/24/21) COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic for everyone 18 and over. The clinic is this Saturday from 9am – 4pm at the First Baptist Church of Madras. Registration is being done ONLINE now and they are also planning to serve walk-ins!

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

St. Charles hospitals are at 87.32% occupancy and ICUs are at 90% (there are 19 cases of Covid-19 with 5 of those patient in the ICU)

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10232 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 727 Total Positive Cases resulted

89 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 816 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

COUNTY RISK LEVELS

Yesterday (4/20/21), Oregon announced UPDATES to County Risk levels that go into effect this Friday for at least a two week period. The county risk levels are part of the state’s public health framework to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

Effective April 23 through May 6, there will be 23 counties in the High Risk level, three at Moderate Risk, and 10 at Lower Risk. As case counts and hospitalizations increase and counties qualify for higher risk levels, increased safety measures for businesses and activities will resume. Deschutes County remains in the high risk category, Wasco, Crook and Jefferson Counties move from the low risk category to high risk.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION