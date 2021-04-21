KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 21, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs! Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

Jefferson County Public Health has expanded their Saturday COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic for everyone 18 and over. The clinic is this Saturday from 9am – 4pm at the First Baptist Church of Madras. Registration is being done ONLINE now and they are also planning to serve walk-ins.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call for an appointment.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Washanaksha Cultural Coalition is seeking grant applications for projects and activities in support of the arts and heritage. You can download a Washanaksha Grant Application PACKET. And hard copies are available at the Museum at Warm Springs, here at KWSO and at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. The deadline to submit an application is May 7th.

There are Earth Day Community Clean Up activities this Saturday from 9 til noon at both the Simnasho Longhouse and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. All supplies, water and lunch will be provided for volunteers and masks plus social distancing will be required.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

A Memorial will be held for Frank Fuiava, Kendrick & Agnes Arthur, and Kalista Howtopat. There will be a Prayer Service tomorrow at 2pm at the Community Center Pavillion and Services will be held on Saturday at 9am at the Agency Cemetery.

Saturday service will return for Cascades East Transit on May 1st. This includes Community Connector routes, including Warm Springs – Madras Route 20. Visit Cascades East Transit ONLINE to see the schedule.

The Warm Springs Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team is in a 30 day public comment period for the Burned Area Rehabilitation plan for the Lionshead Fire. The Project Assessment is focused on reforestation. You can find copies of the plan at the Post Office, the Tribal Administration Building, at the Natural Resources and Forestry Offices and also ONLINE.

There is a special district election on May 18th. To participate in this vote by mail election you must be registered in Oregon by April 27th. There will be 3 positions decided for the Jefferson County 509-J school board and 1 position for the Education Service District. You can check your voter registration or get registered online by searching “OREGON MY VOTE” – you can also complete a paper application that you can pick up at your county clerk’s office or here at KWSO. There is also a voter registration event on Monday from 11:30 – 1:30 across from the post office in Warm Springs.

The Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a Virtual Forum for Jefferson County 509-J school board candidates next Thursday, April 29th at 7pm. The forum’s Zoom link will be posted here that morning. You can also listen to the forum broadcast live on KWSO radio at 91.9 FM. If you would like to submit a question to be considered for the event – email it to kwso@wstribes.org and put 509-J candidate question in the subject line.

The Workforce innovation and Opportunity Act Program in Warm Springs is advertising for Native Americans, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians – ages 18-24 that live in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties to learn more about Training in Construction Trades, Heavy Highway Construction, Getting your CDL, and Basic Automotive Skills. If you are self-motivated and interested in these opportunities call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online