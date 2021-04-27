KWSO COVID-19 UPDTE 4/27/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 64 tests conducted on Monday (04/26/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 10 active cases of COVID-19 and 6 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.

VACCINATIONS

2292 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1873 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131.

Eligibility for the vaccine in Warm Springs is for individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who are Indian Health Service eligible.

This Thursday afternoon (04/29/21) – they will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. This is the one dose vaccine. You can call for a vaccine appointment at 541-553-2131.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

St. Charles hospitals are at 92.63% occupancy and ICUs are at 90.00% (there are 28 cases of Covid-19 with 6 of those patients in the ICU)

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10406 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 733 Total Positive Cases resulted

91 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 824 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you. Get vaccinated.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION