KWSO News for Thu., Apr. 22, 2021

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources water department has ordered parts and testing cables that are needed for the repairs and they expect those items to arrive around May 15th.

There is a special district election in Oregon on Tuesday May 18th. To vote in that election – you must be a registered voter. Registration to vote in the May 18th election ends next Tuesday. There are 3 positions on the ballot for the Jefferson County 509-J school board and 1 position for the Education Service District. Raylene Thomas and Jim Rahi have filed to run for the Education Service District position. For 509-J School Board position #1 – incumbent Laurie Danzuka is running unopposed. For position #2 – incumbent Jamie Hurd and Lorien Stacona are on the ballot. For position #3, Jaylyn Suppah and Jacob Struck are running. Ballots will come out late next week. You can mail your ballot to return it or place it in an official ballot drop box. In Warm Springs the box is across the street from the post office. In Madras the ballot drop box is in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s office on D Street. And Wasco County installed a permanent ballot drop box in Simnasho in the parking lot of Three Warriors Market. Simnasho residents are part of the Jefferson County 509-J school district and so will be voting in district elections.

Oregon has announced UPDATES to County Risk levels that go into effect this Friday for at least a two week period. The county risk levels are part of the state’s public health framework to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Deschutes County remains in the high risk category, as Wasco, Crook and Jefferson Counties move from the low risk category to high risk.

At Madras High School – restrictions for spectators at sporting events returns with Jefferson County moving into the high risk category for COVID-19. However plans will allow winter sports – basketball, swimming and wrestling starting the week of May 10th.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131. Eligibility for the vaccine in Warm Springs is for individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who are Indian Health Service eligible.

Jefferson County Public Health has expanded their Saturday (4/24/21) COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic for everyone 18 and over. The clinic is this Saturday from 9am – 4pm at the First Baptist Church of Madras. Registration is being done ONLINE now and they are also planning to serve walk-ins!