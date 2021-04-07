KWSO News for Wed., Apr. 7, 2021

The Warm Springs Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team opened a 30 day public comment period yesterday for the Burned Area Rehabilitation plan for the Lionshead Fire. The Project Assessment is focused on reforestation. You can find copies of the plan at the Post Office, the Tribal Administration Building, at the Natural Resources and Forestry Offices and also online HERE

Concerns following Spring Break and Easter weekend are that measures to protect from the spread of COVID-19 are relaxing too much. That coupled with an increase in variant strains of the coronavirus have health officials delivering messages of caution. Easing of restrictions on businesses and social gatherings have already led to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, Oregon moved six counties into its “high risk” category, meaning stricter capacity limits on restaurants, bars, gyms, shops, and limiting private social gatherings to 8 people. The affected counties include Multnomah, Clackamas, Deschutes, Klamath, Linn and Tillamook. Jefferson County remained in the Lower Risk category in yesterday’s report that looks at case counts over a two week period.

In Warm Springs, last week’s testing positivity rate for Warm Springs was1.29%. The rate for the week prior was zero. The testing positivity rate for March was 1.20%. Coming off Easter weekend and Spring Break – there are concerns that relaxed capacity limits in places like restaurants and social gatherings could lead to an increase in cases of COVID-19. The Health & Wellness Center does want to continue to do as much testing as possible.

All 3 approved COVID-19 Vaccines are available in Warm Springs. Yesterday they were focused on Pfizer vaccinations for 16 & 17 year olds. There is also the 2 dose Moderna Vaccine as well as the 1 dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. To be eligible for vaccination in Warm Springs – you need to either live or work here or be IHS eligible. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131.

In today’s Warm Springs Air Quality Report – POLLEN/ALLERGY LEVELS are rated as Medium-high with Pollen levels between 7.3 and 9.6. This level tends to affect a large number of individuals who suffer from the pollen types of the season which are Juniper and Alder.