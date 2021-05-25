Youth Work Opportunities

Heart of Oregon Corps is now accepting applications for Summer 2021. AmeriCorps Crews begin in June & July and YouthBuild starts this fall (apply now.) Stewardship crew is hiring now.

All are welcome to a FREE Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) info session, happening every Tuesday through July. See what we’re all about and if one of our six programs might be right for you or someone you know!

Who: Young people ages 16-24 and family, friends, or partners that refer young people to HOC

What: Info about Heart of Oregon Corps

When: April 6 – July 20, 30 minutes from 4:30-5pm every Tuesday!

Where: ONLINE – register to get a zoom link HERE!

In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra in Warm Springs at at 541-553-3324, to learn more.