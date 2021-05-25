KWSO News for Tue., May 25, 2021

The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities report that the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water system is now operational following repairs. A first round of Water sampling was done yesterday and they expect to do more testing today. The Environmental Protection Agency will review those test results and hopefully that means the boil water notice for the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system could be lifted by the end of this week.

The 2021 Sherars Falls Spring Salmon Fishery has been amended by the Warm Springs Fish & Wildlife Committees. The season open days start Thursday at 6pm through Monday 6am. Retention is for hatchery fish only and all wild unclipped fish must be returned to the river due to low wild stock in the rivers. The reasoning for the change is that hatchery returns are projected to be good and this will allow Tribal member fishers to do subsistence harvesting for both scaffold and hook and line.

Today is Tuesday and Tuesdays are the day, each week, that the state of Oregon issues new risk levels for counties. To move to the lower risk category a county needs to have administered first doses of vaccine to 65% of people ages 16 and older. Deschutes County moved to lower risk last Friday. As of yesterday Jefferson County had a 48.4% vaccination rate.

The Oregon Health Authority issued a list of things to know this week. In the state of Oregon if you are fully vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where your vaccination status is checked (with some exceptions). You must continue to wear a mask in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status, even if you are fully vaccinated. Businesses, employers and faith institutions have the right to decide if they are going to check vaccination status to allow people to go without masks or to continue to require masks. And although you do not have to wear a mask outdoors, you are encouraged to continue to wear a mask in crowded places. Here are the “Things to Know this Week”

Warm Springs Tribal Council yesterday accepted a recommendation from the local COVID-19 Response Team for new COVID-19 protocols that is very similar to those OHA recommendations. New protocols would become effective on June 7th as long as cases continue to decline and the vaccination rate continues to rise. That means public access to Tribal Buildings and checking for vaccinations – allowing folks to not wear a mask. You can read the list of recommendations HERE

The Madras White Buffalo boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season – beating Trinity Lutheran in a non-league contest at the Buffalo Dome last night 49-42. Jordan Mitchell led the buffs with 12 points. Scooty Gilbert poured in 31 for the Trinity Lutheran Saints. The Madras Boys travel to Estacada tonight and the girls will host the Rangers in Tri-Valley league play. You can hear the action tonight right here on KWSO with tip off at 7.