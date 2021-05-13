KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 13, 2021

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. They expect needed parts to arrive soon.

The FDA has now given an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for youth ages 12-15. Families who would like to have their kids vaccinated – can call the vaccine hotline at 541-553-2131, to get their name on the waiting list. This will also help the Health & Wellness Center with estimating how much vaccine to try and get.

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe.

Senior lunch is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Baked Salmon with brown rice and veggies. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday – Wednesday and Friday each week.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today 9 to 4. If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education.

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their Rental Assistance Program. You can get the details and a link to the application online at the Spilyay Tymoo website at W S News dot ORG

The Oregon special district election is Tuesday May 18th. If you haven’t sent in your ballot yet – you should either take it to your county clerk’s office or put it in an official ballot drop box. Official Ballot Drop Boxes are located:

Across the street from the Post Office in Warm Springs

3 Warriors Market Parking lot in Simnasho

County Clerk’s Parking Lot on D street in Madras

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held June 9th and 10th in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the old girls dorm. There will also be a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th from 6-7pm. Social Distancing and facemasks will be required. You can learn more about the event and how to sign up to participate by contacting Rosanna Jackson, Anita Davis or Judy Charley at Warm Springs Prevention – 541-615-0036.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held June 9th and 10th in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the old girls dorm. There will also be a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th from 6-7pm. Social Distancing and facemasks will be required. You can learn more about the event and how to sign up to participate by contacting Rosanna Jackson, Anita Davis or Judy Charley at Warm Springs Prevention – 541-615-0036.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration is cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the safety of our community and for powwow travelers. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.