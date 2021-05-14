KWSO News for Fri., May 14, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council has not yet taken up the issue of required face masks since the CDC announced yesterday (5/13/21) that individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most public spaces.

Face masks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The local COVID-19 response team will continue to monitor the data and make recommendations based on the health and safety of the Tribal Membership.

The Centers for Disease Control guidance says that even people who are fully vaccinated should wear masks when using public transportation, in hospitals and health care clinics and long-term care facilities. School students and teachers will still need to be masked and keep a safe distance apart.

It’s important to recognize that there is no way to know if someone without a mask has been fully vaccinated and so continuing to protect yourself and others by wearing a facemask in public places is still a good idea. The other thing everyone 12 and older can do is be vaccinated. If you haven’t done so yet – please call 541-553-2131 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center reports they continue to see quite a few cases of Norovirus also known as a stomach bug. The illness is marked by GI symptoms that include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The best way to prevent the spread of germs is to do good hand washing. You should stay home if you are sick (at least 48 hours after symptoms stop). Disinfect commonly used surfaces in the house (especially after cleaning up vomit or diarrhea or changing a diaper). And make sure you do not prepare food for others while you are sick. You can read more about prevention and coping with Norovirus HERE

This week’s Madras Pioneer has a write up on the Madras Pep and Cheer teams successful trip to a national championship last weekend in Las Vegas. Team members are: Rylee Ashley, Mateja Sutterlee, Isabella Benitez, Lillyan Champman, Maria Hoan, Lillie Parker, & Delilah Manteiga. Who range in age from 8 to 12 competed against 4 other teams in the 12 and under show cheer division, taking first place. You can see a photo of the team and read a write up on Page B8 of this week’s Madras Pioneer.

The Warm Springs Air Quality report lists pollen levels as medium-high today meaning a large number of individuals will be affected who are allergic to the pollen types of the season. Top allergens right now are: Ash, Oak and Juniper. Ragweed pollen levels are Moderate.