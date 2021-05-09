KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 10, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call for an appointment.

Not just for you – but for everyone in our community – please get vaccinated and continue to wear a face mask, maintain social distance and follow precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

Repairs are planned for the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system later this week. Until those repairs are completed and notification is given – the Boil Water Notice remains in effect.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Meatloaf with Cauliflower Mash and Roasted Carrots. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday – Wednesday and Friday each week.

There is a special district election a week from tomorrow, on Tuesday May 18th. Today there is a voter assistance opportunity 11:30am – 1:30pm across from the post office in Warm Springs. This is a “We X” voter outreach event. “We X” is a non-affiliated grassroots group.

The Warm Springs K8 is having a book fair thru this Friday. There is a drive up book fair opportunities for families this Thursday from 4-6. Line up in the bus lane.

The Warm Springs K8 is hosting Dental Screening for Kindergarten thru 5 th grade students this week. Also – 3 rd thru 8 th grade classes continue testing thru Wednesday

Each month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students and teachers focus on a character trait and talk about what it means and how to demonstrate it in every day life. In May the focus is on "Achievement." To achieve is to make something happen by means of hard work. To do things successfully, typically by effort, courage, or skill.

Juvenile Crime Prevention is hosting a family movie night on Thursday May 13th starting around 8:45. They will be showing Godzilla versus King Kong on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the Old Girls Dorm. You do need to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Bring a chair or blanket to be comfortable for this Drug and Alcohol Free Event from Warm Springs Prevention.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days are cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The powwow committee looks forward to next year’s celebration. The annual event, which occurs at the end of June, commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

