KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 9, 2021

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s calendar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article on “Diabetes” posted on the Spilyay Tymoo website

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will have a Summer Acceleration camp for all grade levels August 2nd thru the 20th. Registration Packets are now available at the school office. Interested Families should register as soon as possible so the school can plan.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will again hold an 8th grade car parade to recognize students heading to High School in the fall. The parade is set for Wednesday June 9th at 5:15pm.

The Workforce innovation and Opportunity Act Program in Warm Springs is advertising for Native Americans, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians – ages 18-24 that live in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties to learn more about Training in Construction Trades, Heavy Highway Construction, Getting your CDL, and Basic Automotive Skills. If you are self-motivated and interested in these opportunities call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.

There is a special district election on May 18th with 3 positions on the ballot for the Jefferson County 509-J school board and 1 position for the Education Service District. Raylene Thomas and Jim Rahi have filed to run for the Education Service District position. For 509-J School Board position #1 – incumbent Laurie Danzuka is running unopposed. For position #2 – incumbent Jamie Hurd and Lorien Stacona are on the ballot. For position #3, Jaylyn Suppah and Jacob Struck are running. You can mail your ballot to return it until Tuesday May 11th and after that you should place it in an official ballot drop box. In Warm Springs the box is across the street from the post office. In Simnasho the box is in the parking lot of Three Warriors Market. In Madras the ballot drop box is in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s office on D Street. You can put your ballot in any Oregon drop box and it will be counted as long as it’s turned in by 8pm on Election Day May 18th.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting their Oregon Women Veterans’ Conference virtually on Saturday, May 22nd. Women veterans who have served in every era and branch of military service are invited to join in this event. Attendance is free, but ONLINE registration is required.

Juvenile Crime Prevention is hosting a family movie night on Thursday May 13th starting around 8:45. They will be showing Godzilla versus King Kong on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the Old Girls Dorm. You do need to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Bring a chair or blanket to be comfortable for this Drug and Alcohol Free Event from Warm Springs Prevention.

