KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 24, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call head if you have business to do. To get to community immunity against COVID-19, more people need to be vaccinated. Vaccine is available at the Health & Wellness Center for ages 12 and older. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

There is a Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center this afternoon from 1 to 7. This is for 12-17 years old. Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Pork Chops with sweet potato mash and Brussel sprouts. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday – Wednesday and Friday each week.

Tribal Council are meeting today. On their agenda are updates from: Education; Public Utilities; TERO; the Gaming Commission & Surveillance; the COVID-19 team; the Century Link Right of Way group; Landfill; the Personnel Manual. And an Enterprise Zone Resolution will be presented.

The Oregon Deptment of Human Resources office has moved from the Family Resource Center to the Commodities Building at 42178 Holiday Street. Hours are 8am – 5pm Monday thru Friday. You can call them at 541-553-1626.

There is a Virtual Men’s Talking Circle every Monday at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the Zoom Link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page (https://us02web.zoom.os/j/82789298525)

For Madras High School basketball games – at this time – spectators will be limited to 2 people for seniors on the team only. Jefferson County remains at High Risk for COVID-19 and until that changes spectators will be limited. Tickets will not be issued but rater each gamily can decide who will come represent their senior athletes. You will check in at the door. The Boys team host Trinity Lutheran in a non-league game tonight at 7pm. KWSO will broadcast the action here on 91.9 FM.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering free raised bed garden kits that include a 2 foot by 2 foot box, soil, seeds & instructions. You can sign up for one by sending them a message on the “WS Extension” Facebook Page or call 541-553-3238.

There is a job fair this Wednesday afternoon, from 1 to 3 at the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras with on-the-spot interviews. This Thursday there will be a job fair at Indian Head Casino for both Casino and Travel Plaza jobs. The first session will be 9-11am and the afternoon session will be 1-3. If you have questions about the job fairs or employment call (541) 460-7714 or visit Indian Head Casino dot COM.

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their Rental Assistance Program. You can get the details and a link to the application online at the Spilyay Tymoo website at W S News dot ORG

The Warm Springs Wellness Program has another fitness challenge for you this June. It is “Stepping Up 2.0” It’s a one month Step Challenge for individuals only. You can use your fitbit or step counters to track your steps and email them in each week. If you have questions or want to sign up – e-mail Jennifer dot Robbins at WS Tribes dot ORG. jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.