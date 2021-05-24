KWSO News for Mon. May 24, 2021

There is a Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for this afternoon from 1-7pm at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for those 12 to 17. Community Immunity will come when 80% of the population is fully immunized. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions.

Oregon officials are betting that the desire to win $1 million in a lottery will boost the percentage of residents who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. With only half of the people living in Oregon either fully or partially vaccinated, Oregon Lottery officials approved a plan Friday to hold a lottery in which those who have been vaccinated by June 27 will be eligible. If Oregonians have received at least a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, they are automatically entered to win through the state’s vaccine database. Other states are also trying the tactic, including New York, Maryland and Ohio.

Even as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved earlier this month to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, some blue states like Oregon and Washington are still holding on to certain longtime coronavirus restrictions. While Northwest states are adapting the new federal mask guidance they are maintaining indoor capacity restrictions, likely through the end of June. Here on the Warm Springs Reservation – Face Masks are still required in public spaces and Tribal facilities and Social Distance Requirements remain in place.

Tomorrow at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy there will be an 8th grade orientation for students at the Madras High Football Stadium.

Girls Basketball is underway at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today the girls play at Crook County Middle School. On Thursday the Lady Eagles will host Sisters.

And in White Buffalo sport – the Girls Basketball team plays at Summit in Bend today. The Boys team is hosting Trinity Lutheran. KWSO will broadcast that game live here on 91.9 FM with tip off at 7. Due to COVID-19 county restrictions spectators are limited for basketball games at Madras High School. Jefferson County needs to have a 65% immunization rate to move out of the state’s high risk category and have restrictions eased.