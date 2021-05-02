KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 3, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe.

Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call for an appointment.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: is a Golden Gourmet meal. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday – Wednesday and Friday each week.

The Workforce innovation and Opportunity Act Program in Warm Springs is advertising for Native Americans, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians – ages 18-24 that live in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties to learn more about Training in Construction Trades, Heavy Highway Construction, Getting your CDL, and Basic Automotive Skills. If you are self-motivated and interested in these opportunities call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.

There is a Virtual Men’s Talking Circle every Monday at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the Zoom Link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page (https://us02web.zoom.os/j/82789298525)

Portland General Electric’s Project Zero has an internship opportunity for young adults ages 20 to 24. There are upcoming ZOOM information sessions on April 21st, 29th and May 3rd. To participate – RSVP taaj.armstrong@pgn.com

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

Spring Cardo Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8am meeting in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

