KWSO News for Mon., May 3, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session last Tuesday (4/27/21. Updates were given by the Health & Welfare Committee, Land Use Planning Committee, Irrigation, Range & Ag Committee, Timber Committee and the Water Control Board. A letter regarding the Willamette Falls Legacy Project was approved. There was a meet and greet with the new 509-J Superintendent- Jay Mathisen. A Portland Harbor Update was given and authorization approved to execute settlement agreements and consent decrees. The 509-J Memorandum of Understanding was presented with the motion to approve it – failing. There were updates from the Culture & Heritage Committee and the local COVID-19 response team. Resolutions were approved for the “2021 Commercial Crayfish Harvest Regulations” & 2021 ceded lands subsistence fishing regulations. An Intergovernmental Agreement between Wasco County and the Community of Simnasho for a ballot drop box and video security surveillance recording system was discussed. TC SUMMARY 042721

The Culture and Heritage Committee is seeking input on Traditional Foods that is part of the Integrated Resource Management Plan update. There are three meetings planned for this Wednesday May 5th from 4-6pm. The meetings will be held at the same time at the Simnasho Longhouse, the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Attendance will be limited to 20 people at each location, facemasks will be required and social distancing will be in place. You can find more information about the IRMP online at KWSO dot ORG.

There have been 837 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the pandemic began. 22 people have died. According to last Friday’s Warm Springs Community COVID-19 update – there were 22 active cases of COVID-19 and 18 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

In Warm Springs and across the state and nation – the pace of vaccination has slowed because of people’s hesitation to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines can prevent you from getting COVID-19 but can also ease your symptoms if you do come down with coronavirus. Many people who have had COVID-19 have assorted symptoms after the fact. Last week Mariana Robins, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, who became ill with COVID-19 in September shared her experience with the illness in the Oregon Health Authority COVID briefing. Mariana has long-haul symptoms that include memory loss, dizziness, migraines, severe pain and passing out without warning.

To make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, call 541-553-2131.

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in May. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency allotments will be dispersed on May 11 for current SNAP households. New SNAP households or households who are now eligible for the additional $95 will receive the emergency allotment on May 28. SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.