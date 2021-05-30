KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 31, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closed today for Memorial Day. There is no Senior Lunch Today. Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing their regular Monday routes for trash pick-up so please have your totes set at the road as usual.

Please remember that many people in our community and the region have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Whether you are sticking close to home or traveling, whether you are fully vaccinated or not, you should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask in public spaces and keep your distance from anyone that you don’t know or who you know – have not been vaccinated. Have a safe Memorial Day holiday.

OSU Extension is holding virtual pressure canning trainings in June. There are 2 sessions on June 2nd and you need to register by June 1st. There is a live interactive session on June 9th and they are asking folks register by June 3rd. You can call Glenda Hyde at 541-548-6088 for more information and you can register ONLINE

Papalaxsimisha has Cardio Club on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 7am in the Community Center parking lot and Camelback Club on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

There is an IRMP Bar-B-Que this Wednesday from 11:30-1:30 behind the Community Center for Community Members to offer input into the updated Integrated Resource Management Plan which is being re-written. COVID-19 precautions will be in place so please wear a face mask.

Warm Springs Head Start – will hold a Drive Up graduation ceremony for their students who will move on to Kindergarten in the fall this Friday starting at 8:30am in the ECE Parking Lot. Following the drive through at ECE – they will continue the parade at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy where they will be celebrated by the Kindergarten teachers.

There is a special piano concert for Warm Springs K8 students and 2 of their family members this Friday at 1:30 at the K8 Football Field. The concert features “In a Landscape’s” Hunter Noack. Everyone is asked to wear masks upon arrival and maintain social distance. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the concert.

In-Person Graduation Ceremonies are set for Madras & Bridges High Schools this coming Saturday, at the Madras football stadium. Bridges will hold their ceremony at 9am and Madras High will have their event at 11:30. Madras has 137 graduates this year and Bridges has 51 graduates.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have an 8th Grade Car Parade celebration on Wednesday June 9th at 5:15.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their new video posted ​HERE

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library WEBSITE

Indian Head Casino is hosting their 5th annual Car Show on Saturday June 19th from 10am – 3pm. The event will feature a covered food court, a live D.J. and special activities. To pre-register a vehicle call 503-789-8973. The event is open to the public with “Playing it Safe” protocols will be in place.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.