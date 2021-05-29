KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 30, 2021

This holiday weekend please remember that many people in our community and the region have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Whether you are sticking close to home or traveling, whether you are fully vaccinated or not, you should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask in public spaces and keep your distance from anyone that you don’t know or who you know – have not been vaccinated. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a High School Prom today at 6:30 in the Community Center Pavilion. There will be a live DJ and a photographer. This is an Alcohol and Drug free event and all Tribal COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Anyone interested in helping to decorate or if you have questions – contact Rose Ball on Facebook.

Also today – Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle this afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. Find the link on the Papalxsimisha Facebook Page.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing their regular Monday routes for trash pick-up so please have your totes set at the road as usual.

There is no senior meal tomorrow for the Senior Wellness Program due to the Memorial Day Holiday

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for June 25th thru the 27th has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has announced the cancellation of their Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2dn thru the 4th.

Bend’s High Desert Museum’s new exhibit is “In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination.” The exhibit features graphite drawings, striking photographs of native flora, animations, lines of poetry and vibrant pollen color studies. You can learn more at the Museum’s website.

Central Oregon Community College’s commencement ceremony will be a drive thru event on Saturday June 12th. The event will be open to graduates of both 2021 & 2020.

OSU Extension is holding virtual pressure canning training in June. There are 2 sessions on June 2nd and you need to register by June 1st. There is a live interactive session on June 9th and they are asking folks register by June 3rd. You can call Glenda Hyde at 541-548-6088 for more information and you can register ONLINE

The Heart of Oregon Corps is seeking applicants for their AmeriCorps and Stewardship programs, and soon for YouthBuild. All are welcome to FREE info sessions, happening every Tuesday through July. This is for young people ages 16-24 and the info sessions last about 30 minutes. In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra in Warm Springs at at 541-553-3324, to learn more.

There will not be a Relay for Life event in Jefferson County this year however they are doing a fundraiser. Names of survivors and loved ones lost to cancer will be featured in a full page ad in the Madras Pioneer in July. You can make a donation to have a name included. Madras Bowl is coordinating the fundraiser.

