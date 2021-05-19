KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 20, 2021

Tribal Offices will continue to take the same COVID-19 precautions that have been in place despite the CDC recommendations that ease mask and social distance requirements for fully vaccinated individuals. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored for future recommendations. Please remember to take safety measures to protect yourself and your family. That means continue to wear a facemask and practice social distancing and get vaccinated.

There is a Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics scheduled for Monday (5/24) between 1-7pm at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for those 12 and older. Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions.

Warm Springs Utilities has starting work on the Pressure Reducing Valve Repair/Replacement Project. That means water will be off for 4-6 hours today, if all goes well, for about 15 residences on Beaver Street in Upper Dry Creek. This weekend they will work on ECE and Tribal Admin. More areas will be effected next week as these fixes take place to address ongoing pressure issues.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today 9 to 4 . If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy and Warm Springs Public Safety are doing a School “Lock Down” Drill today at 1:30. Info about the practice drill was sent home to families – but they wanted the community to be aware and to avoid the school area tomorrow afternoon around 1:30.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

For Madras High School basketball games – at this time – spectators will be limited to 2 people for seniors on the team only. Jefferson County remains at High Risk for COVID-19 and until that changes spectators will be limited. Tickets will not be issued but rater each gamily can decide who will come represent their senior athletes. You will check in at the door. KWSO, as always, will be broadcasting the home games for Madras Boys and Girls teams this season. The Girls team hosts Molalla tonight. Varsity tip-off is at 7 o’clock.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation (formerly known as Ventures) is having the Grand Opening of their Solar Powered Water Panel Operation this Saturday from 10am – 2pm. There will be Krispy Kreme donuts and 2 and a half gallon water containers filled with drinking water for everyone who attends. You can also bring your own container.

Cascades East Transit offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service. You can call to arrange for a ride to any type of healthcare related need. Call 541-385-8680. This is a door to door service for veterans who live in Jefferson, Crook & Deschutes Counties and on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their Rental Assistance Program. You can get the details and a link to the application online at the Spilyay Tymoo website at W S News dot ORG

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are advertising openings on boards and commissions. The opportunities to apply will close June 4th. There are openings on the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, the Composite Board of Directors, Power & Water Board, TERO commission, Court of Appeals, and Telecom Board. To apply submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration building.

