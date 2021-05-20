KWSO News for Thu., May 20, 2021

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, this week, shows decreases in daily cases and increases in hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week. For County risk levels this week: Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington counties have vaccinated over 65% of residents 16 and older with at least one dose. That moves those 5 counties into the Lower Risk Level starting tomorrow. Counties need to have a vaccination rate of at least 65% to move out of the COVID-19 High Risk category. Jefferson County is at 47.1%, Wasco County is at 52.1%. For people who live in Warm Springs, 16 and older – we have a 53.4% vaccination rate.

There is a Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Monday afternoon 1 to 7 at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. This is for anyone 12 and older. Call 541-553-2131 to learn more.

Jefferson County Public Health will be hosting a Walk-In Family COVID Vaccination Clinic this Saturday from 9am until 3pm at the Madras First Baptist Church. This is for anyone 12 and older. To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456.

The Off-Reservation Fish and Wildlife Committee reached consensus on Monday (5/17/21) to close the tribal fishery on Hood River, effective immediately. The reason for the closure is the small number of fish returning to the river. The ceded lands resolution (number 12,802), has a check point for monitoring the fishery stating that 378 Hood River origin fish must pass Bonneville Dam by May 15th for the fishery to continue. As of Monday, only 18 PIT tags have been detected at Bonneville. To protect the salmon the fishery must close until further notice.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a measure into law that gives that gives tenants facing financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic more time to pay their past-due rent. People now have until Feb. 28, 2022, to pay back rent, instead of facing a July deadline. However, it doesn’t extend Oregon’s eviction moratorium past June 30 or forgive back rent. State lawmakers also passed a measure Wednesday to reinstate a moratorium on foreclosures. The bill is heading to the governor and would allow homeowners to pause or reduce their mortgage payments at least through June 30. The previous moratorium expired at the end of 2020.

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their Rental Assistance Program. You can get the details HERE

Madras White Buffalo basketball teams are in action today. The boys travel to Molalla coming off a loss to Molalla on Tuesday night at the Buffalo Dome. The girls open up their season tonight on their home court hosting Molalla. Spectators are limited to only 2 people per senior players. Madras High School doses video stream the home games – you can check the Madras White Buffalo Girls Basketball Facebook Page for the link. KWSO will broadcast the game live on 91.9 FM, at kwso.org and on the Tune In radio app.