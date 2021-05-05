KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 6, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call for an appointment.

The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities expects to get the parts they need to repair the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system late next week. The Boil Water Notice remains in effect until the EPA lifts it – following repairs and testing.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today and tomorrow 9 to 4 . If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group that is meeting on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or else contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

Tomorrow is the deadline for the Washanaksha Cultural grant applications for projects and activities in support of the arts and heritage. You can download a Washanaksha Grant Application PACKET online. And hard copies are available at the Museum at Warm Springs, here at KWSO and at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. The deadline is tomorrow.

The Warm Springs K8 Track team has a meet at Madras High School today. Field events start at 3 and track events start at 3:30. There is limited spectators allowed with Jefferson County Remaining in the High Risk Category for COVID-19.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should register them for Kindergarten now. You can pick up a registration packet at the Warm Springs K thru 8 office. When you drop your completed packet off – your student will get a bag of supplies to help them get ready for kindergarten at the big school this fall.

The Warm Springs K8 is having a book fair thru next week. Students will be able to attend on certain days and teachers will let them know ahead of time. There are two drive up book fair opportunities for families. This afternoon from 4-6 for families with last names starting with the letters A thru L and next Thursday May 13th from 4-6 for families with last names that start with M thru Z. Line up in the bus lane.

An Oregon special district election is Tuesday May 18th. You can return your vote by mail ballot by taking it to your county clerk’s office, or by placing it in a ballot drop box before 8pm on May 18th. Ballots also have pre-paid postage and can be mailed. To be sure your ballot makes it by May 18th – mail it by May 13th.

Official Ballot Drop Boxes are located:

Across the street from the Post Office in Warm Springs

3 Warriors Market Parking lot in Simnasho

County Clerk’s Parking Lot on D street in Madras

Juvenile Crime Prevention is hosting a family movie night on Thursday May 13th starting around 8:45. They will be showing Godzilla versus King Kong on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the Old Girls Dorm. You do need to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Bring a chair or blanket to be comfortable for this Drug and Alcohol Free Event from Warm Springs Prevention.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.