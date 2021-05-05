KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/5/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 61 tests conducted on Tuesday (05/04/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 and 28 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10664 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 750 Total Positive Cases resulted

92 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 842 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2360 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1972 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

82 people from our community have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 have been discharged

Charles hospitals are at 90.497% occupancy and ICUs are at 76.67% (there are 31 cases of Covid-19 with 6 of those patients in the ICU)

RISKS

Counties in the COVID-19 Extreme risk category will move back down to high risk this Friday – just a week after the tighter rules took effect in an effort to beat back a fourth surge of COVID-19. That includes Deschutes, Crook and Wasco counties. Jefferson County remains in the high risk category (A full list of updated county risk levels, effective this Friday (5/7/21) released by the state, is available HERE.) That means restaurants in Portland, Gresham, Salem, Eugene, Bend and Medford can restart in person dining service at 25% capacity or a maximum of 50 people, whichever is lower. According to OPB the decision hinged on improvement in a single metric: slowing growth in the weekly cumulative total of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

There is a new Data Dashboard that the Oregon Health Authority has created to track COVID-19 variants in the state. You can click on your region to see the case counts for different types of variants that have been found. You can find that dashboard HERE

