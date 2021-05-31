KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 1, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to take COVID-19 precautions with changes to protocols expected on June 7th. That’s as long as cases continue to decline and the community vaccination continues to rise. Please continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask in public spaces and avoid crowds or gathering with others who may not be vaccinated.

There is an IRMP Bar-B-Que tomorrow from 11:30-1:30 behind the Community Center for Community Members to offer input into the updated Integrated Resource Management Plan which is being re-written. COVID-19 precautions will be in place so please wear a face mask.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

The Oregon Department of Human Services office in Warm Springs is now located next to Commodities in the Industrial Park. They can help you with: SNAP; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Employment Related Day Care; Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors; and the Oregon Health Plan. Hours are 8am – 5pm Monday thru Friday. You can call them at 541-553-1626.

Due to COVID-19 and Jefferson County remaining in the high risk level – Madras High School basketball games – have limited spectators to 2 people for each senior player. The Boys host North Marion tonight at 7pm. KWSO will broadcast the action here on 91.9 FM.

Papalaxsimisha has Cardio Club on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 7am in the Community Center parking lot and Camelback Club on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held June 9th and 10th in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus. Everyone is welcome and no pre-registration is needed. They are requesting drummers for a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th at 6pm and for a small powwow in the afternoon on the 10th. They are also seeking anyone who would like to post a photo or name of someone you have lost on a “Healing Watl.” Contact Rosanna Jackson if you can help, at 541-615-0036.

The Warm Springs Wellness Program has another fitness challenge for you this June. It is “Stepping Up 2.0” It’s a one month Step Challenge for individuals only. You can use your fitbit or step counters to track your steps and email them in each week. If you have questions or want to sign up – e-mail Jennifer at jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

Indian Head Casino is hosting their 5th annual Car Show on Saturday June 19th from 10am – 3pm. The event will feature a covered food court, a live D.J. and special activities. To pre-register a vehicle call 503-789-8973. The event is open to the public with “Playing it Safe” protocols will be in place.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will have a Summer Acceleration camp for all grade levels August 2nd thru the 20th. Registration Packets are now available at the school office. Interested Families should register as soon as possible so the school can plan.

The HUD 184 Native American Home Loan Program is now available to qualified individuals to purchase a home. You can learn more by contacting Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.