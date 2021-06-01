KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 2, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to take COVID-19 precautions with change to protocols expected next Monday, June 7th. That’s as long as cases continue to decline and the community vaccination continues to rise. Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask in public spaces and avoid crowds or gathering with others who may not be vaccinated.

There is an IRMP Bar-B-Que today from 11:30-1:30 behind the Community Center. Input is being sought for the Integrated Resource Management Plan which is being updated. COVID-19 precautions will be in place so please wear a face mask.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today, tomorrow and Friday 9 to 4. You can call to check on eligibility – 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held next Wednesday & Thursday in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus. There will be a “Walk for Healing” Wednesday at 6 and a small powwow Thursday afternoon.

Papalaxsimisha has Cardio Club on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 7am in the Community Center parking lot and Camelback Club on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

Register for “Tribal Nations Draw the Line” to better understand the importance of understanding the redistricting process that is happening now in Oregon. Every 10 years Census data is used to create districts that represent you. This year – the pandemic impacted those numbers so how will that affect us? Sign up for next Monday’s Virtual Event from WE DRAW OREGON. You can find the link on today’s community calendar at KWSO dot ORG https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqdemhqjwvEtwzcBFL3Mj7iu2FjU22WD6c?fbclid=IwAR1AKQ-A3rW6UdMJkXiQnfLT0UKY7e9uom5EyPclrBmzWxtVHlKjDdEr48s

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for 14 openings on 6 boards and commissions. You can get all the details at KWSO dot ORG in our news and information tab – choose opportunities in the drop down menu. https://kwso.org/2021/05/ctws-board-and-commission-openings/. The deadline to submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona is June 4th.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is planning their Summer Program for youth 5 years and older. The Summer Program will start June 11th. They will be open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. The summer fee is $25 per youth. Contact June Smith at 541-553-2323 or email her at jwmith@bgcsc.org to learn more.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

Cascades East Transit offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service. You can call to arrange for a ride to any type of healthcare related need. Call 541-385-8680. This is a door to door service for veterans who live in Jefferson, Crook & Deschutes Counties and on the Warm Springs Reservation.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.