KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 18, 2021

Today is Election Day. If you have not received your ballot, please call (541-475-4451) or go to the Jefferson County Clerk’s office for a replacement ballot. Turn your ballot in at your county clerk’s office, or put it in an official ballot drop box before 8 o’clock tonight. Local Ballot Drop Boxes are located: Across the street from the Post Office in Warm Springs – In the 3 Warriors Market Parking lot in Simnasho – At the County Clerk on D street in Madras. Anyone who needs a ride can contact Reina Estimo.

Tribal Offices will continue to take the same COVID-19 precautions that have been in place despite the CDC recommendations that ease mask and social distance requirements for fully vaccinated individuals. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored for future recommendations. Please remember to take safety measures to protect yourself and your family. That means continue to wear a facemask and practice social distancing and get vaccinated. Everyone 12 and older who live or work in Warm Springs or their family members can get a COVID-19 vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. Call 541-553-2131 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Tribal Council is in session today. They will hear updates from: Human Resources; Finance; Governmental Affairs; Managed Care; Admin Services; Procurement; Tribal Court; High Lookee Lodge; Public Safety; Natural Resources; the Veterans Service officer; and Health & Human Services.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group meeting this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is having a Kindergarten Welcome event today from 4-6pm at the school office. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st need to register now for kindergarten.

For Madras High School basketball games – at this time – spectators will be limited to 2 people for seniors on the team only. Jefferson County remains at High Risk for COVID-19 and until that changes spectators will be limited. Tickets will not be issued but rater each gamily can decide who will come represent their senior athletes. The boys team hosts Molalla tonight. KWSO will broadcast the game live here on 91.9 FM. Tip off tonight is at 7 o’clock.

There is a moving sale at the Trailside apartments at 37 Northeast 8th street in Madras tomorrow (Wednesday) from 8-4. It’s Apartment #16.

The Oregon Dept. of Human Resources office has moved from the Family Resource Center to the Commodities Building at 42178 Holiday Street. Hours are 8am – 5pm Monday thru Friday. You can call them at 541-553-1626.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation (formerly known as Ventures) is having the Grand Opening of their Solar Powered Water Panel Operation this Saturday from 10am – 2pm. There will be Krispy Kreme donuts and 2 and a half gallon water containers filled with drinking water for everyone who attends. You can also bring your own container.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering free raised bed garden kits that include a 2 foot by 2 foot box, soil, seeds & instructions. You can sign up for one by sending them a message on the “WS Extension” Facebook Page or call 541-553-3238.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held June 9th and 10th in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the old girls dorm. There will also be a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th from 6-7pm. Social Distancing and facemasks will be required. You can learn more about the event and how to sign up to participate by contacting Rosanna Jackson, Anita Davis or Judy Charley at Warm Springs Prevention – 541-615-0036.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.