KWSO News for Tue., May 18, 2021

Today is election day. Ballots need to be turned in to your county clerk’s office or an official ballot drop box by 8pm tonight. Included on our ballots in Warm Springs there are candidates for 3 positions on the Jefferson County 509-J school board, positions on the Education Service District, and positions on the Madras Aquatic Center District. If you’ve not yet voted and would like to hear from candidates you can go to KWSO dot Org – select programming and then podcasts from the drop down menu. Scroll down there to find our candidate programs.

The Warm Springs Utilities Department is beginning work on the Pressure Reducing Valve Repair/Replacement Project. They anticipate the water will be off for extended periods of time but will provide notices to areas directly affected. This work will assist in the water pressure issues that some users are experiencing. Wednesday this week – affected areas will be the Brunoe Logging area along Highway 26 and the Landfill Office. Water will be off for about 4 hours if all goes well. On Thursday – water will be off for 4 to 6 hours for 15 residences on Beaver street in Upper Dry creek. The Early Childhood Education Center and Tribal Administration will have work done on the weekend to lessen impact. Work will continue next week as well. For affected areas – drinking water and portable toilets will be staged for water outages.

The boil water order continues for the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system. The order will remain in effect until repairs are completed, testing is conducted, and the EPA lifts the notice.

Despite the CDC recommendation to allow fully vaccinated individuals to go without facemasks in many situations – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will continue to require Facemasks and other COVID-19 precautions in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation. The local COVID-19 response team will continue to monitor the data and make recommendations based on the health and safety of the Tribal Membership.

Tonight is the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy is having their Kindergarten Welcome event from 4-6pm today at the school office. For any families with a child who will be 5 on or before September 1st – you need to register for Kindergarten for the fall. If you haven’t done that yet – you can swing by the K8 office between 4 – 6 today – get a packet – fill it out and return it so you are done.

Madras White Buffalo basketball gets underway tonight. The girls team travels to Molalla and boys are home. In order to maintain Covid compliance for total indoor capacities (which include participants and spectators), spectators for MHS basketball are being reserved for senior athletes only. Each senior athlete can have two spectators at this time. When spectators enter the door, they will be asked the name of their senior athlete, and no more than two people will be allowed to enter per senior athlete. Tickets will not be issued; rather each family needs to decide who will come represent their senior athletes. Staff are monitoring the metrics closely in hopes that the restricted number of spectators can be lifted as soon as possible. Today the boys JV teams will tip off at 5:30 and varsity plays at 7. The game video will be streamed and you can find that link on the Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball Facebook Page. They will also be using scorebooklive for live stats that you can follow and KWSO will be broadcasting the game here on 91.9 FM, at kwso.org, and on the Tune In app.