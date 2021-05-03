KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 4, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe. Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. The Water/Wastewater department expect parts that are needed for the repairs to arrive around May 15th.

At Warm Springs Early Childhood Education they are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Spirit Week. Each day has a theme – Tuesday is Star Wars (May the 4th be with you). Wednesday is Cinco de Mayo so everyone can wear Red, White & Green. Thursday is Ribbon Skirts and Ribbon Shirts day. Friday – Rock your Mocs and wear red for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Awareness.

The Warm Springs K8 is having a book fair thru the 14th. Students will be able to attend on certain days and teachers will let them know ahead of time. Middle School students have testing this week and so they will attend next week. And there will be two drive up book fair opportunities. Thursday May 6th from 4-6 will be for families with last names that start is A thru L and Monday May 10th from 4-6 will be for families with last names that start with M thru Z. Line up in the bus lane.

Each month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students and teachers focus on a character trait and talk about what it means and how to demonstrate it in everyday life. In May the focus is on “Achievement.” To achieve is to make something happen by means of hard work. To do things successfully, typically by: effort – courage or – skill.

The Culture and Heritage Committee is seeking input on Traditional Foods that is part of the Integrated Resource Management Plan update. There are three meetings planned for tomorrow (Wednesday May 5th) from 4-6pm. The meetings will be held at the same time at the Simnasho Longhouse, the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Attendance will be limited to 20 people at each location, facemasks will be required and social distancing will be in place. You can find more information about the IRMP online at KWSO dot ORG.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. This is for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

The National Institute on Drug Abuse , in partnership with We R Native, is hosting two challenge competitions to recognize and draw upon the inherent strengths and resiliencies of Indigenous people and culture that protect against substance misuse. There is art challenge that describes a depiction of resilience against substance use. And the “I Strengthen My Nation: American Indian and Alaska Native Community Projects Created by Youth” challenge is for a project and video that describes a project that would augment resilience to substance use in communities. The deadline to enter is July 7th. This is for all American Indian and Alaska Natives age 14-25. Learn more ONLINE at we are native dot org slash contest.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.