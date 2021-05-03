KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/3/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 from 32 tests conducted on Friday (04/30/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 and 24 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10555 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 748 Total Positive Cases resulted

92 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 840 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Testing Positivity Rate

The positivity rate for Warm Springs last week was 7.98%

For the month of April the testing positivity rate was 2.69%

The rate for March was 1.20%

VACCINATIONS

2346 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1947 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

Please don’t wait – – vaccinate. Getting vaccinated protects our elders and others who are vulnerable. The pandemic and restrictions will continue until 80% of the population is vaccinated so please help make that happen.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

There are currently 2 people hospitalized with COVID-19

Charles hospitals are at 85.21% occupancy and ICUs are at 63.00% (there are 35 cases of Covid-19 with 8 of those patients in the ICU)

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

