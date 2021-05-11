KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 12, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe.

The FDA has now given an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for youth ages 12-15. Families who would like to have their kids vaccinated – can call the vaccine hotline at 541-553-2131, to get their name on the waiting list. This will also help the Health & Wellness Center with estimating how much vaccine to try and get.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. The Water/Wastewater department expect parts that are needed for the repairs to arrive around May 15th.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Chicken and Potatoes with Parmesan cream and salad. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday – Wednesday and Friday each week.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today 9 to 4 . If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs K8 7 th and 8 th grade Girls Basketball Starts Practice today after school.

and 8 grade Girls Basketball Starts Practice today after school. The Warm Springs K8 is having a drive up book fair for families tomorrow from 4-6. Line up in the bus lane.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should register them for Kindergarten now. You can pick up a registration packet at the Warm Springs K thru 8 office. There is a Kindergarten Welcome event next Tuesday from 4-6pm at the school office where folks can complete their registration packet.

Juvenile Crime Prevention is hosting a family movie night tomorrow night starting around 8:45. They will be showing Godzilla versus King Kong on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the Old Girls Dorm. You do need to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Bring a chair or blanket to be comfortable for this Drug and Alcohol Free Event from Warm Springs Prevention.

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their Rental Assistance Program. You can get the details and a link to the application online at the Spilyay Tymoo website at W S News dot ORG

There is a special district election next Tuesday May 18th with 3 positions on the ballot for the Jefferson County 509-J school board and 1 position for the Education Service District. Ballots need to be turned in by 8pm on Election Day. Use a ballot drop box to vote. In Warm Springs the box is across the street from the post office. In Simnasho there is a box in the parking lot of Three Warriors Market. In Madras the ballot drop box is in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s office on D Street. You can put your ballot in any Oregon drop box and it will be counted as long as it’s turned in by 8pm on Election Day May 18th.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. This is for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.