KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/11/21

The Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today report no new cases of COVID-19 from 29 tests conducted on Monday (05/10/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 11 active cases of COVID-19 and 20 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

2 recent deaths have been categorized as COVID-19 related, bringing the total number of Warm Springs people who have died from COVID-19 to 24.

82 people from our community have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 have been discharged

RISKS

There will be an announcement today regarding County Risk levels for the state of Oregon. Currently Jefferson, Deschutes, Crook, & Wasco Counties are all listed as High Risk for COVID-19. Because the statewide hospitalization rate has stabilized and capacity is keeping up with the need to treat COVID-19 and other serious medical conditions, it is expected that there will not be any counties returning to the Extreme Risk category this Friday (5/14/21)

“High Risk” means that eating and drinking establishments can do indoor dining with 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Retail stores have a 50% maximum occupancy capacity. Indoor school sports are limited to 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people whichever is smaller, Schools have submitted plans to address COVID-19 precautions that allows teams to play.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10770 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 754 Total Positive Cases resulted

96 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 850 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

Yesterday (5/10/21), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-15.

Dr. Rachel Locker from the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center asks families interested in vaccination for their 12-15 year olds to please call the vaccine appointment line at 541-553-2131 to get on the waiting list. This will also help the clinic know how much vaccine to get.

2381 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1972 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION