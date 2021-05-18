KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 19, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe.

There are Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics scheduled for today (5/19) and next Monday (5/24) between 1-7pm at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for those 12 and older. Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions about these 2 youth vaccine events.

There is a moving sale at the Trailside apartments at 37 Northeast 8th street in Madras today from 8-4. It’s Apartment #16.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Luckamean with roasted roots and biscuits. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday – Wednesday and Friday each week.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today 9 to 4 . If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation (formerly known as Ventures) is having the Grand Opening of their Solar Powered Water Panel Operation this Saturday from 10am – 2pm. There will be Krispy Kreme donuts and 2 and a half gallon water containers filled with drinking water for everyone who attends. You can also bring your own container.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering free raised bed garden kits that include a 2 foot by 2 foot box, soil, seeds & instructions. You can sign up for one by sending them a message on the “WS Extension” Facebook Page or call 541-553-3238.

The Oregon Dept. of Human Resources office has moved from the Family Resource Center to the Commodities Building at 42178 Holiday Street. Hours are 8am – 5pm Monday thru Friday. You can call them at 541-553-1626.

In-Person Graduation Ceremonies are set for Madras & Bridges High Schools on Saturday, June 5th at the Madras football stadium. Bridges will hold their ceremony at 9am and Madras High will have their event at 11:30. The number of tickets students receive will depend on the county risk level on June 2nd. Madras has 137 graduates this year and Bridges has 51 graduates.

Warm Springs Head Start – will again hold a Drive Up graduation ceremony for their students who will move on to Kindergarten in the fall. Families are allowed one vehicle and will need to follow the schedule for their classroom starting at 8:30am on Friday June 4th in the ECE Parking Lot. (8:30 – B1, 9 – B2, 9:15 – Google Classroom, 9:30 – B3, 10am – A1.)

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have an 8th Grade Car Parade celebration on Wednesday June 9th at 5:15.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.