KWSO News for Wed., May 19, 2021

A special district election was held in Oregon yesterday. Locally there was 25.91% voter turnout with 4,195 ballots received at the Jefferson County Clerk’s office. This is the initial count from last night. Some additional ballots from ballot boxes in other counties may still need to be counted.

Elected as a Jefferson County Education Service District Director, Position 4 is Raylene Thomas of Warm Springs who got just over 61% of the vote over Jim Rahi.

For Jefferson County School District 509J Director, Position 2 – incumbent Jamie Hurd retained her seat with a little more than 60% of the vote over Lorien Stacona.

In a close contest Jacob Struck won the race for 509J director, Position 3 with 179 more votes than Jaylyn Suppah.

Incumbent Laurie Danzuka ran unopposed bringing in 94% of the vote.

Jillisa Suppah won the contest for Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District, Director, Position 3 over Amy DeChamplain by a 148 vote margin

In close voting for Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services Board seats – Janet Brown won over John Curnutt for Position 1 Joe Krenowicz edged Patricia Neff with 51.01% of the vote for Position 2 Mike Ahern won Position 4 over Louise Muir



In Tuesday’s special election, a slate of conservative candidates lost races for the Bend La-Pine school board. OPB’s Emily Cureton reports that was despite vastly outspending their opponents. In Zone 1, incumbent school board president Carrie McPherson Douglass held a decisive lead over challenger Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer. A Political action committee behind Lopez-Dauenhauer spent more than $100,000 dollars on her bid. In Zone 2, Marcus LeGrand defeated Wendy Imel by about 30 points. In Zone 4, Shirley Olson held a similar margin of victory over Greg Henton. And In Zone 7, Janet Sarai Llerandi handily led Jon Haffner. The four unsuccessful candidates were unified by opposition to acknowledging racism in school curriculum. They were endorsed as a slate by the Deschutes County Republican party. Several got national media coverage by appearing on Fox News and other conservative-leaning programs, while avoiding local candidate forums.

There is a Vaccine Clinic today for 12-17 year olds at the Health and Wellness Center from 1-7pm. Another such clinic will be held next Monday. Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 to learn more.

Vaccination appointments can be made for anyone 12 years or older who is Indian Health Service eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs or who is a family member of someone that qualifies in one of those three ways. Call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center vaccine appointment line at 541-553-2131

Jefferson County Public Health will be hosting several Walk-In Community COVID Vaccination Clinics this month in Madras. These clinics are free of charge and health insurance is not required. Families can be vaccinated today from 9am – 4pm at the Madras First Baptist Church (85 NE A St, Madras, OR 97741) This clinic is for ages 12 and older (12-14 years need parent/guardian present). Another Family Clinic will be held this Saturday 9am – 3pm at the Madras First Baptist Church. There is an adult clinic set for Friday afternoon, May 28th from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center (860 SW Madison St. Madras, OR 97741. This clinic for anyone 18 and older. To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456 or online visit https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

The Culture and Heritage Committee is seeking input on Traditional/Cultural Foods and the Natural Resources IRMP rewrite and the huckleberry/cultural foods management plan. Traditional Food Gathers’, Hunters, Fishermen and Tribal Members are encouraged to attend one of three meetings this afternoon 4-6pm at either the Simnasho Longhouse, the Agency Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall. COVID-19 protocols will be in place including a limit of 20 people at the longhouses, plus a facemask requirement and social distancing enforced.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation, formerly known as VENTURES and Global Source will be holding the grand opening for the Warm Springs solar water project this Saturday. The SOURCE® Hydropanel is a technology is a one-of-a-kind renewable water technology that uses the power of the sun to extract clean, pollutant-free drinking water from the air. Collected water is then mineralized for ideal composition and taste, making premium-quality drinking water a readily available resource. The system is located next to the Warm Springs Economic Development office in the industrial park. They will be distributing free water containers and water to everyone who attends the grand opening this Saturday from 10am – 2pm. Community Members can refill containers each Monday thereafter.

The Oregon Legislature passed a bill Tuesday that would recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Sam Stites reports that Representatives Tawna Sanchez, of Portland, and Teresa Alonso-Leon of Woodburn introduced the bill to correct the record on the false discovery of America by Christopher Columbus. While Oregon doesn’t formally recognize Columbus Day, it’s been federally recognized since 1937. Representative Sanchez said “House Bill 2526 is not an effort to rewrite history, but to write history as it truly was. Every day on the house, on this floor here, we write history. It’s important that we continue to write history, and recognize what the truth is, of the past that we live, and where we go forward from here.” All 18 Senate Democrats were joined by four Republicans Tuesday in voting 22-7 to approve the bill. It now heads to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk for her signature.

Madras White Buffallo basketball got underway yesterday. The season will run thru mid June. The boys team dropped their home opener 47 -41 to Molalla in a competitive contest. The Lady White Buffalo game at Molalla was cancelled and will be rescheduled. The boys are on the road to Molalla and the girls will host their first game of the season tomorrow night. Spectators at the game are limited to only 2 people for each senior member of the team. KWSO will broadcast the Lady White Buffalo contest live starting at 7pm tomorrow night on 91.9 FM.