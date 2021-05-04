KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 5, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe. Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Vegetables with Roots and Apple Pear Salad. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group that now on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today, tomorrow and Friday from 9 to 4 . If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

At Warm Springs Early Childhood Education they are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Spirit Week. Each day has a theme – today is Cinco de Mayo so everyone can wear Red, White & Green. Thursday is Ribbon Skirts and Ribbon Shirts day. Friday – Rock your Mocs and wear red for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Awareness.

The Warm Springs K8 is having a book fair thru May 14th. Students will be able to attend on certain days and teachers will let them know ahead of time. Middle School students have testing this week and so they will attend next week. And there will be two drive up book fair opportunities. Thursday May 6th from 4-6 will be for families with last names that start is A thru L and Monday May 10th from 4-6 will be for families with last names that start with M thru Z. Line up in the bus lane.

The Culture and Heritage Committee is seeking input on Traditional Foods that is part of the Integrated Resource Management Plan update. There are three meetings planned for this Wednesday May 5th from 4-6pm. The meetings will be held at the same time at the Simnasho Longhouse, the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Attendance will be limited to 20 people at each location, facemasks will be required and social distancing will be in place. You can find more information about the IRMP online at KWSO dot ORG.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

There is a special district election on May 18th. You can mail your ballot to return it until Thursday May 13th and after that you should place it in an official ballot drop box. In Warm Springs the box is across the street from the post office. There now is a drop box in Simnasho in the parking lot of Three Warriors Market. In Madras the ballot drop box is in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s office on D Street. You can put your ballot in any Oregon drop box and it will be counted as long as it’s turned in by 8pm on Election Day May 18th.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.