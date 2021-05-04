Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/4/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 48 tests conducted on Monday (05/03/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.   There are currently 20 active cases of COVID-19 and 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.

 

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

  • 10603 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 749 Total Positive Cases resulted
  • 92 positive tests have come from outside facilities
  • There have been a total of 841 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Testing Positivity Rate

  • The positivity rate for Warm Springs last week was 7.98%
  • For the month of April the testing positivity rate was 2.69%
  • The rate for March was 1.20%

 

VACCINATIONS

  • 2347 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
  • 1965 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

Please don’t wait – – vaccinate.  Getting vaccinated protects our elders and others who are vulnerable.  The pandemic and restrictions will continue until 80% of the population is vaccinated so please help make that happen.

With cases on the rise and vaccination rates slowing – the John Hopkins Center for American Indian Health, working with the Squaxin Island Tribe, the Chehalis Tribe and the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board – creating some messaging encouraging vaccination.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktVz_DlHZtM&t=33s

 

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

  • 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
  • Charles hospitals are at 86.97% occupancy and ICUs are at 76.67% (there are 34 cases of Covid-19 with 8 of those patients in the ICU)

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

