KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/4/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 48 tests conducted on Monday (05/03/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 20 active cases of COVID-19 and 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.
TESTING
If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.
- 10603 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 749 Total Positive Cases resulted
- 92 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- There have been a total of 841 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
Testing Positivity Rate
- The positivity rate for Warm Springs last week was 7.98%
- For the month of April the testing positivity rate was 2.69%
- The rate for March was 1.20%
VACCINATIONS
- 2347 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 1965 2nd (Booster) doses have been given
Please don’t wait – – vaccinate. Getting vaccinated protects our elders and others who are vulnerable. The pandemic and restrictions will continue until 80% of the population is vaccinated so please help make that happen.
With cases on the rise and vaccination rates slowing – the John Hopkins Center for American Indian Health, working with the Squaxin Island Tribe, the Chehalis Tribe and the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board – creating some messaging encouraging vaccination. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktVz_DlHZtM&t=33s
HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS
- 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
- Charles hospitals are at 86.97% occupancy and ICUs are at 76.67% (there are 34 cases of Covid-19 with 8 of those patients in the ICU)
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
