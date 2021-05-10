Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/10/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today report no new cases of COVID-19 from 22 tests conducted on Friday (05/07/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.   There are currently 12 active cases of COVID-19 and 20 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.

 

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

  • 10738 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 754 Total Positive Cases resulted
  • 93 positive tests have come from outside facilities
  • There have been a total of 847 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Testing Positivity Rate

  • The positivity rate for Warm Springs last week was 3.28% which was an improvement over the previous week’s rate of  7.98%
  • For the month of April the testing positivity rate was 2.69%
  • The rate for March was 1.20%

 

VACCINATIONS

  • 2379 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
  • 1972 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131.  Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Getting your #vaccine protects you and your community from #COVID19. Vaccines are safe for Native people and 100% effective at preventing death and hospitalization due to COVID-19. Watch our newest video to learn more at Beverly Gorman, Diné Traditional Healer talks about the COVID-19 Vaccine – YouTube.

 

sue.matters