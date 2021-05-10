KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 11, 2021

Please don’t wait – – vaccinate. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 protects our elders and others who are vulnerable. The FDA has now given an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for youth ages 12-15. Families who would like to have their kids vaccinated – can call the vaccine hotline at 541-553-2131, to get their name on the waiting list. This will also help the Health & Wellness Center with estimating how much vaccine to try and get.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Tribal Council is in Session today and on their agenda are updates from: Warm Springs Power and Water, the Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs Composite, Housing, Telecom, Credit, the Timber LLC, and the Warm Springs Community Development Organization. Tribal Council will discuss next steps for Kah-Nee-Ta, get a COVID team update, talk about a new Detention Facility letter and a NORCOR agreement.

The Warm Springs K8 is doing Kindergarten thru 5th grade Dibels Testing today thru Friday. The Warm Springs K8 is having a book fair thru this Friday. There is a drive up book fair opportunities for families this Thursday from 4-6. Line up in the bus lane.

There is voter assistance for anyone with questions about where to turn in their ballot for the May 18th Election. The We “X” Voter Outreach will be available across from the Warm Springs Post Office today from 11:30-1:30 to help you out and offer information.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Peer Support Group meeting this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. This is for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held June 9th and 10th in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the old girls dorm. There will also be a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th from 6-7pm. Social Distancing and facemasks will be required. You can learn more about the event and how to sign up to participate by contacting Rosanna Jackson, Anita Davis or Judy Charley at Warm Springs Prevention – 541-615-0036.

Public Utilities is waiting for parts to complete repairs on the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system. Until repairs are completed, tests are done and the EPA gives the okay – the Boil Water Notice for the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System remains in effect.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.