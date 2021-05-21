KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/21/21

The Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today report no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 22 tests conducted on Thursday (05/20/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 close contacts being monitored.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10993 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 759 Total Positive Cases resulted

98 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 857 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2484 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2020 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

There is a Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Monday May 24th between 1-7pm at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for those 12 and older. Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions.

Jefferson County Public Health will be hosting a Walk-In Community COVID Family Vaccination Clinic tomorrow (5/22). The clinic is free of charge and health insurance is not required. Families can be vaccinated Saturday 9am – 3pm at the Madras First Baptist Church (85 NE A St, Madras, OR 97741) This clinic is for ages 12 and older (12-14 years need parent/guardian present). There is an adult clinic set for Friday afternoon, May 28th from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center (860 SW Madison St. Madras, OR 97741. This clinic for anyone 18 and older. To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456 or online visit https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

24 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

82 people from our community have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 have been discharged.

