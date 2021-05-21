KWSO News for Fri., May 21, 2021

Jefferson County Public Health will be hosting a Walk-In Community COVID Family Vaccination Clinic tomorrow from 9am – 3pm at the Madras First Baptist Church. This clinic is for ages 12 and older (12-14 years need parent/guardian present). Families are encouraged to get vaccinated together.

There is a Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for next Monday afternoon 1-7pm at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for youth 12 – 17 years old.

Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help increase the percentage of the population who are vaccinated. For Oregon Counties to move into the lower risk category – which would drop some restrictions – they need to have a vaccination rate of at least 65%. This week Jefferson County is at 47.1%. In Warm Springs we have a 53.4% vaccination rate.

Tomorrow is the grand opening of the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation, Drinking Water Project using the SOURCE® Hydropanel. There is an array of panels near the Economic Development office in the Industrial Park. Jim Souers says they have 2 and half gallon water containers that folks can pick up filled with drinking water tomorrow from 10-2. He also talks about an opportunity for Warm Springs homes that may have drinking water issues using this same technology.

The SOURCE Hydropanels use solar energy to power the extraction of clean, pollutant-free drinking water from the air. Collected water is then mineralized for ideal composition and taste, making premium-quality drinking water.

In prep Basketball last night the Madras boys fell to Molalla in an away game 52-48. The Girls team opened up their season at home with a win over Molalla 53-49. Up next for the Madras White Buffalo Basketball program – the Girls play at Summit Monday. The Boys team is hosting Trinity Lutheran on Monday and KWSO will broadcast that game live here on 91.9 FM with tip off at 7.

Because Jefferson County remains in the High Risk category for COVID-19, spectators are limited to just 2 people per senior player.