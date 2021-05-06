KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/6/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported no new cases of COVID-19 from 25 tests conducted on Wednesday at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

VACCINATIONS

Currently both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs or who is Indian Health Service eligible – and all family members.

Call 541-553-2131 to schedule an appointment.

PRECAUTIONS

It’s critical that everyone continue to protect from the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to wear a face mask and doing social distancing. And for anyone not yet vaccinated, please make an appointment today to help build the community’s herd immunity.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION