KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 7, 2021

Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who are I.H.S. eligible – can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Black Bean Chili with bread and fruit. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday – Wednesday and Friday each week.

Warm Springs K8 boys basketball hosts Sisters today at 4.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will again hold an 8th grade car parade to recognize students heading to High School in the fall. The parade is set for Wednesday June 9th at 5:15pm.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Washanaksha Cultural Coalition is seeking grant applications for projects and activities in support of the arts and heritage. You can download a Washanaksha Grant Application PACKET. And hard copies are available at the Museum at Warm Springs, here at KWSO and at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. The deadline is today.

There is an Oregon special district election on Tuesday May 18th You can return your vote by mail, or by taking it to your county clerk’s office, or by placing it in a ballot drop box. Official Ballot Drop Boxes are located:

Across the street from the Post Office in Warm Springs

3 Warriors Market Parking lot in Simnasho

County Clerk’s Parking Lot on D street in Madras

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s caledar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today 9 to 4 . If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

