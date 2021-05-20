KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 21, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call ahead if you have business to conduct. Facemasks and Social Distancing requirements remain in place for Warm Springs.

There is a Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics scheduled for Monday (5/24) between 1-7pm at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for those 12 and older. Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today 9 to 4 . If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Chicken enchiladas with brown rice and vegetarian beans. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday – Wednesday and Friday each week.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st who have not yet registered them for Kindergarten can pick up a registration packet at the Warm Springs K thru 8 office, now. If you have any questions call 541-553-1128.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is planning their Summer Program for youth 5 years and older. The Summer Program will start June 11th. They will be open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. The summer fee is $25 per youth. Contact June Smith at 541-553-2323 or email her at jwmith@bgcsc.org to learn more.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation (formerly known as Ventures) is having the Grand Opening of their Solar Powered Water Panel Operation tomorrow from 10am – 2pm. There will be Krispy Kreme donuts and 2 and a half gallon water containers filled with drinking water for everyone who attends. You can also bring your own container.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s caledar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

Warm Springs Utilities starting work on the Pressure Reducing Valve Repair/Replacement Project this week. Tomorrow they will be working on ECE and Tribal Admin. More areas will be effected next week as these fixes take place to address ongoing pressure issues.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held June 9th and 10th in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the old girls dorm. There will also be a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th from 6-7pm. Social Distancing and facemasks will be required. You can learn more about the event and how to sign up to participate by contacting Rosanna Jackson, Anita Davis or Judy Charley at Warm Springs Prevention – 541-615-0036.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.