KWSO News for Mon., May 17, 2021

Last night (5/16/21) at approximately 9:50 P.M., emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy. Davis was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Bend. Sixto-Tello was transported by Life Flight to St. Charles Bend. Pendleton was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Madras. Upon release from St. Charles Bend, Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was cited for Assault III, Assault IV, DUII, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering. OSP was assisted by Warm Springs EMS, Warm Springs Police Department, and ODOT

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet with the local COVID-19 response team this morning to discuss the announcement by the CDC last week saying that individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most public spaces. At this point Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation. At the Health & Wellness Center the focus remains on COVID-19 vaccinations. People 12 and older can arrange vaccination by calling the vaccine appointment line at 541-553-2131.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases among children, prompting officials to schedule more vaccination clinics and cancel events. The Tribes reported on Wednesday that 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on the reservation over the past two weeks, The East Oregonian reported. Tribal officials said the outbreak came after six weeks without one case reported among tribal members and patients eligible for care at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center. The 12 children who have the illness reportedly experienced symptoms and one adult was hospitalized in the outbreak, officials said. Since the pandemic began, tribal health officials have reported 271 COVID-19 cases, 13 hospitalizations and one death, officials said.

In Warm Springs there have been 854 cases if COVID-19 with 24 deaths.

If you’re still procrastinating on your 2020 income tax return, you will need to take action today as today is the tax filing deadline. Visit https://www.irs.gov/ to see how you can file electronically today. The IRS needs folks to file on time if you might be eligible for a child tax credit. The first payment as part of the expanded child tax credit is expected go out in July. If you’ve received your third stimulus check you may be due a plus-up payment, but only if the IRS has your 2020 tax return. If you didn’t get the first two stimulus payments – you may recover that money from the IRS by filing your income tax. If you need time beyond today you can file a tax extension, which will give you until Oct. 15 to complete and send your paperwork to the IRS. The IRS said individual taxpayers don’t need to file forms or call the IRS to qualify for the extension, but you will need to request an extension before Monday to avoid penalties.

The Oregon special district election is tomorrow. If you have not received your ballot, call the Jefferson County Clerk at 541-475-4451 and they can give you a replacement ballot. Return your ballot by 8pm tomorrow night to the county clerk’s office or to an official Ballot Drop Box.

In tomorrow’s election, Oregon school board races are seeing more interest than in years. Elizabeth Miller reports.

To hear from candidates on our local ballots you can check out KWSO’s Warm Springs Programs

Locally – White Buffalo basketball gets underway tomorrow with Tri Valley Action. The girls will be on the road at Molalla and the boys will be home. You can hear that game live here on KWSO with tip off at 7pm.