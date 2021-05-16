KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 17, 2021

Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation despite the Center for Disease Control’s announcement this past week that individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most but not all public spaces. It’s important to recognize that there is no way to know if someone without a mask has been fully vaccinated and so continuing to protect yourself and others by wearing a facemask in public places is still a good idea. The other thing everyone 12 and older can do is be vaccinated. If you haven’t done so yet – please call 541-553-2131 to schedule a vaccination appointment.



Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call ahead.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. There will be a report from the Secretary Treasured/CEO and a look at the June Agenda – Travel Delegations & a Review of Minutes. There will be legislative update calls, and a COVID-19 Team meeting. There will be a presentation about Vehicle Charging Terminals, Enrollments with be presented along with Draft Resolutions. Warm Springs Power and Water will discuss future plans and there will be a Geographic Naming Proposal.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: a Golden gourmet meal. Senior Wellness Program meals are Monday – Wednesday and Friday each week.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is having a Kindergarten Welcome event tomorrow from 4-6pm at the school office. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st need to register now for kindergarten. When you drop off your Kindergarten packet you receive a bag of supplies for the summer to help you get ready for kindergarten at the big school this fall.

Tomorrow is Election Day. Ballots were mailed April 28th. If you have not received your ballot, please call (541-475-4451) or go to the Jefferson County Clerk’s office for a replacement ballot. Put your ballot in an official drop box before 8pm tomorrow. Local Boxes are located: Across the street from the Post Office in Warm Springs – In the 3 Warriors Market Parking lot in Simnasho – & At the County Clerk on D street in Madras.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is planning their Summer Program for youth 5 years and older. The Summer Program will start June 11th. They will be open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. The summer fee is $25 per youth. Contact June Smith at 541-553-2323 or email her at jsmith@bgcsc.org to learn more.

The Workforce innovation and Opportunity Act Program in Warm Springs is advertising for Native Americans, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians – ages 18-24 that live in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties to learn more about Training in Construction Trades, Heavy Highway Construction, Getting your CDL, and Basic Automotive Skills. If you are self-motivated and interested in these opportunities call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.